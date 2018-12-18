EPAA holds an event about olive trees

The event was held in the Garden’s classroom on Sunday, with the participation of EPAA staff, visitors to the Garden and students.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “EPAA is keen on being active in various fields related to the environment and its preservation and conservation. We organised this event about olive trees as one of our initiatives to educate people about the importance and status of the environment, plant and animal life, and different land, sea and agricultural environments.”

Mrs. Al Suwaidi explained that olive trees have been around since ancient times, and that they are considered sacred by many religions. They are significant in both the Holy Quran and Sunnah (the Prophet’s sayings and actions). They hold a prestigious status among fruit-bearing trees and are an important and popular food source. Olive oil is considered both food and medicine and the cultivation of olives is widespread in all regions. Suitable for various climates and weather conditions, the olive tree can live for decades without care because it can endure harsh conditions.

The aim of this event was to highlight one of the plants at the Islamic Botanical Garden, to introduce the public to olive trees and their scientific, health and religious benefits, and to increase the awareness of and interest in agriculture.

The program included training and information about olive oil’s use in soap, candles and cheeses, a model of an olive tree, an explanation of the olive tree’s benefits as mentioned in the Holy Quran and Sunnah, information provided by the Environmental Education Section, and a scientific experiment by female employees of the Islamic Botanical Garden. The Exploration Centre presented a workshop on plants and their stages of development with the participation of children from the Karwan Nursery. At the end of the event, participants, guests and children were presented with gifts and certificates of appreciation.