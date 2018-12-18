EU agrees to cut emissions from new cars by 37 percent by 2030

The announcement comes two days after the end of the COP24 summit in Poland where one of the largest disappointments for countries of all wealths and sizes was the lack of ambition to reduce emissions shown in the final text.

Emissions from new vans will have to be 31 percent lower than in 2021, according to Monday's agreement.

The deal is a compromise between the demands of states like Germany which wanted a cut of 30 percent and the European Parliament which had wanted a reduction of 40 percent.

The European federation of transport NGOs, Transport & Environment (T&E), said it was a step in the right direction but not good enough.

The automobile industry meanwhile had strongly rallied against the move warning that it could affect jobs.