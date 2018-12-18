EAD, Borouge empower UAE Youth to champion sustainable development

The renewal agreement was signed by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of EAD, and Ahmed Omar Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, at Borouge’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The SCI, which targets young residents between the ages of 19 and 25 and which so far, had positively influenced 710 students and youth since it was launched, actively supports local youth and environmental clubs at university and college campuses in the UAE to drive greater awareness around sustainability and promote a shared responsibility for our ecological footprint. The programme also creates opportunities for youth educators and mentors to enhance and share their learnings at conferences, events and workshops, and draws in local youth participation through regular volunteering opportunities. The SCI also hosts the Green Youth Majlis (GYM), which currently has 153 members that meet to discuss sustainability challenges facing the community and how best to overcome them.

In the academic year 2017-2018, 16 colleges and universities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah participated in SCI, conducting environmental audits and implementing sustainable projects on their campuses. Students also raised awareness around reducing air pollution and waste production through the efficient use of resources available on campus.

SCI, along with a range of other programmes implemented by EAD, is supported by the Ministry of Education, Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) and Department of Transport.