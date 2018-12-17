US approves use of antibiotic pesticide on citrus orchards

The antibiotics will be used to fight citrus canker and citrus greening disease in orchards.

The plan is to use 388,000 pounds of oxytetracycline per year to treat 480,000 acres of citrus trees in Florida.

According to the EPA, there is a 'high' probability that the use of the antibiotic pesticide on citrus orchards will lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

There is a 'medium risk' of it having a negative impact on human health. The drug is commonly used to treat pulmonary infections such as pneumonia.

The World Health Organization states that antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health.

A growing number of infectious diseases are becoming harder to treat as they become more resistant to antibiotic treatment.