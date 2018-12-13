Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre in Kalba celebrates International Mountain Day

The event was aimed at mountain climbers from Fujairah Adventure Centre and residents of the area. Fujairah Adventure Centre, Sharjah Natural History & Botanical Museum and EPAA’s Branch in Khorfakkan took part in the event.

The United Nations General Assembly chose December 11th as the date for International Mountain Day after adopting Chapter 13 of Agenda 21 – ‘Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development’ – at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in 1992. Celebrations of International Mountain Day began in 2003.

Dalal Al Yamahi Director of Kalba Branch in EPAA, said, “We have a strong interest in celebrating International Mountain Day. It is in line with our goals and strategies, which are founded on the vision and directions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who is keen to protect and preserve the environment and conserve biodiversity.”

Dalal, explained that the event reflects the EPAA’s interest in raising public awareness about International Mountain Day. Although mountains around the globe are very diverse, they provide fresh water to nearly half of the world's population and play a significant role in influencing climates and regional and global weather conditions. As mountains are high-risk environments and natural disasters can threaten life in and near mountainous regions, mountains merit attention and protection.

She added, “This event aims to raise awareness about the importance of mountains while highlighting the opportunities and challenges of mountain development and encouraging mountaineering and exploration. The Government is keen to protect and preserve mountain environments.”

Al Yamahi extended her thanks and appreciation to the participating organisations for playing an important role in the event’s success, and to the attendees, who expressed their appreciation for the EPAA, its efforts and all that they learned.

The participating organisations offered different activities as part of the celebration and distributed leaflets on mountain conservation.