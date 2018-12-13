Meteor shower visible on Friday: International Astronomical Centre

Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomical Centre and Member of the International Meteorological Organisation, said that the "twin meteorite" was named because it appears to have originated from a fictitious point in the "twin group," where the asteroid, "Phyton," releases dust particles into its orbit.

When the Earth approaches the orbit of the asteroid every year, the dust particles are attracted to the Earth, and when they enter the atmosphere, they burn to create meteors, he added while noting that the peak of this phenomenon will take place on 14th December, 2018, at 16:30 UAE time.

Nearly 60 to 120 twin meteors are expected to be visible during peak time this year, but they do not pose any threats to Earth, he further added.

Regarding another astronomical phenomenon, Odeh noted that the comet, "Wertrin," can be seen in 2018 while adding that it will be most visible from 12th to 17th December, 16:00 UAE time, and it will reach its highest altitude at 22:45 and depart at 5:34.