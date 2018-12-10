Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts Youth Dialogue at COP24

The session ran on the sidelines of the 24th Conference of the Parties, COP24, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, in Katowice, Poland.

The side event highlighted the progress of the UAE’s Youth Climate Mentorship Program, launched at COP23 in Bonn, Germany. The Programme seeks to bolster youth engagement in international climate negotiations and national climate change policy development processes, as well as increase youth contribution to achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The session allowed the young participants to interact with ministers and other high-level attendees, and discuss issues related to climate change and mentorship. It also explored opportunities to increase youth participation in UN climate negotiations and national policy processes.