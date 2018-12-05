Sharjah Kennel Center accredited by two largest international organisations for dogs

This achievement is especially noteworthy given that the Center received accreditation a year after it was established.

Based in Augsburg, Germany, World Union of German Shepherd Association (WUSV) has member associations in over 95 countries worldwide, its aims to uniform breed standard, comparison of positions and of the evaluations of German Shepherd Dogs in breeding and performance, clarification about breeding and training, upbringing as well as abatement of hereditary diseases.

Based in Belgium, the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI) has member associations in over 94 countries worldwide and is dedicated to documenting over 346 breeds, of dogs around the world. WUSV and FCI were briefed about the Center’s work, which includes following international standards when organising documentation for pure breeds and organising dog shows. Dog breeders must be evaluated by the relevant committee, which is composed of a certified international arbitrator and an official from the Center, to ensure that the dog meets the criteria for each breed and that it is free from genetic disorders and behavioural problems such as aggression.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “We were very pleased with the Center’s achievement in such a short period of time. The international accreditation of Sharjah Kennel Center will benefit all breeders in the UAE. They will be able to get internationally-recognised pedigree certificates for their dogs; this means that their dogs can compete in international shows and that breeders can sell their dogs around the world.”

Al Suwaidi pointed out that in the past, Sharjah Kennel Center organised events where purebred dogs were registered in the presence of an international arbitrator from FCI. This helped to ensure that there was an official list of purebred dogs in the UAE with information about their numbers, origins and habitats. This makes it possible to provide support to the owners and breeders of these dogs in Sharjah, including services to prevent common canine illnesses and raise awareness about caring for these dogs.

A new facility, Sharjah Kennel Center sets the standard for canine care in Sharjah. The Center, which adheres to the highest international standards, preserves the pedigrees of purebred dogs, regulates breeding, and issues membership cards for dog owners in Sharjah and pedigree certificates for dogs. The Center also aims to establish a permanent partnership with community organisations, to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience among members of the community and international organisations, and to organise dog training courses.