Residents of El Paso to drink treated sewage water

The city used to get most of its water from the Rio Grande which, due to rising temperatures, has been drying up, according to CNN.

Scientists say the river used to receive additional water in the form of runoff and snowmelt 20 to 30 years ago.

Residents have already reduced their daily water consumption by more than 35 percent since 1985, according to CNN.

El Paso is now looking to become one of the first cities in the U.S. to treat sewage water and turn it into drinking water.

The city is working to build a closed loop facility to treat the sewage water with multiple steps of filtration such as carbon and UV filtration to make sure there are no pathogens or microbes present.

Gilbert Trejo, the chief technical officer of El Paso Water, told CNN technology helps the water be 'treated to a very high standard' making it safe to drink.

El Paso also plans to use other techniques such as desalination to produce more drinkable water.