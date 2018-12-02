Deep 6.3-magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia

The quake hit in the sea in southwest Indonesia, about 130 kilometres (80 miles northeast of the city Tiakur at 10:27 pm (0127 GMT), at a depth of 140 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

The national disaster agency said the quake was felt weakly in Tiakur for about three to five seconds.

The area is often hit by quakes, but the epicentre is deep, Nugroho added.

The quake was also felt in Dili, the capital city of neighbouring country Timor-Leste which lies about 370 kilometres from the epicentre.