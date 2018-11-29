Villagers fear for survival on India's disappearing island

The tiny Indian island of Ghora Mara is disappearing. It's on the front lines of climate change.

Scientists say that's what's causing the sea level around it to rise and soil to erode.

Village elders say the island has lost nearly half its size in only two decades.

Reva Sett has lost her home three times to surging sea levels in the last ten years.

One house stood next to these rice paddy fields there's nothing left.

The island home to less than 5,000 people.

There's no electricity. No cars, no smart phones.

However, they are paying the price of consumption far away.