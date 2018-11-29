In Lebanon, climate change devours ancient cedar trees

The tall cedar trees hark back millenia and are a source of great pride and a national icon in the small Mediterranean country.

The cedar tree, with its majestic horizontal branches, graces the nation's flag and its bank notes.

But as temperatures rise, and rain and snowfall decrease, Lebanon's graceful cedars are increasingly under attack by a tiny green grub that feed off the youngest trees.

At 1,800 metres altitude, in the natural reserve of Tannourine in the north of Lebanon, ashen tree skeletons jut out of the forest near surviving cedars centuries old.

"It's as if a fire had swept through the forest," says Nabil Nemer, a Lebanese specialist in forest insects.

Since the late 1990s, infant cedar sawflies have been eating away at the forest in Tannourine, as well as several other natural reserves in northern Lebanon.

"In 2017, 170 trees dried up completely and became dead wood," Nemer says.