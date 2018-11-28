MoCCAE updates stakeholders on living aquatic resources law

The information was released during a workshop, which highlighted the provisions of the amended law and its regulations and recorded the feedback of the participants through a discussion on relevant topics. Based on the feedback received, the workshop offered multiple recommendations to be implemented in early 2019.

The recommendations included simplifying and unifying licencing and registration procedures for fish farms to avoid duplication of these procedures at various local departments. In addition, the workshop recommended that the validity of MoCCAE’s approval be extended by a year, and the renewals for a second year, to coincide with the licence validity granted by local economic departments.

Participants also suggested that aquaculture be listed as a promotional activity conducted by economic departments to attract investors, as doing so would improve the investment opportunities.

Furthermore, they recommended updating the legislation that regulates the export of marine species caught in the UAE’s waters and their by-products in order to maintain a stable local market. The stakeholders suggested adjusting the export periods to factor in climate change, fisheries stock, local production volume, and the surge in population.

With regard to re-exports, the participants proposed a mechanism to verify the validity and accuracy of data listed in health certificates issued by the concerned local authorities, by comparing it with the customs declaration that lists species and quantities.

Recommendations also included the issuance of a unified form for imported aquatic species, as the currently used certificates of origin, issued by exporting countries, do not specify the names of the species or quantities of the consignment.

The stakeholders who attended the meeting included officials from the Environment, Abu Dhabi; Dubai World Central (Dubai South); Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority; Environment Protection and Development Authority, Ras Al Khaimah; departments of economic development in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman; municipal authorities in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Ajman, and Emirates Flight Catering.