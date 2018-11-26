MOCCAE educates agricultural engineers, extension workers on fodder blocks

As part of the field day, attendees learned about the composition and manufacturing of fodder blocks. In addition to recycling agricultural by-products - such as palm fronds, weeds, dry weeds, stalks and roots of quinoa, and cacti - fodder blocks provide good quality feed comprising essential proteins and minerals for livestock at an affordable price, thereby reducing the dependence on irrigated fodder.

Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of Agricultural Development and Health at MOCCAE, said: "Agricultural waste is a major concern for the local farmers. They usually get rid of waste by burning it, resulting in air and soil pollution. Recycling the waste materials into fodder blocks is an environmentally-safe solution to this problem. We have partnered with ICARDA to develop these nutrient-rich fodder blocks as the center is a leader in this field."