MOCCAE educates agricultural engineers, extension workers on fodder blocks

  • Monday 26, November 2018 in 11:21 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in collaboration with the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), a global research-for-development organization that provides innovative, science-based solutions for communities in the dry areas of the developing world, organised a field day at the Agricultural Innovation Center at Al Dhaid for agricultural engineers and extension workers to educate them about fodder blocks.
As part of the field day, attendees learned about the composition and manufacturing of fodder blocks. In addition to recycling agricultural by-products - such as palm fronds, weeds, dry weeds, stalks and roots of quinoa, and cacti - fodder blocks provide good quality feed comprising essential proteins and minerals for livestock at an affordable price, thereby reducing the dependence on irrigated fodder.
 
Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of Agricultural Development and Health at MOCCAE, said: "Agricultural waste is a major concern for the local farmers. They usually get rid of waste by burning it, resulting in air and soil pollution. Recycling the waste materials into fodder blocks is an environmentally-safe solution to this problem. We have partnered with ICARDA to develop these nutrient-rich fodder blocks as the center is a leader in this field."
 