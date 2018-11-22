Official: Three endangered black rhinos die at Kenyan national park

“Veterinary officers have taken samples from the carcasses for further investigations,” Narok county commissioner George Natembeya told dpa.

The deaths include a two-year-old rhino, a pregnant 16-year-old, and a 37-year-old.

Natembeya said wildlife officials suspect the deaths could be due to a case of plant poisoning, and dismissed reports that the animals could have been poached or poisoned, saying all the rhinos at the park are protected.

The deaths come just months after 11 black rhinos died from dehydration after being moved between Kenyan national parks in July.

Those deaths were attributed to salt poisoning as a result of the animals drinking water of high salinity on arrival in the new environment.

There are about 5,500 black rhinos left in the world.