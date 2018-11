A woman stands at a bus station on a polluted day after a yellow alert was issued for smog

“The science is clear. Without rapid cuts in CO2 and other greenhouse gases, climate change will have increasingly destructive and irreversible impacts on life on Earth. The window of opportunity for action is almost closed,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

The WMO said the rate of increase was in line with the average growth rate over the last decade.