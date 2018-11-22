Rain serves as double-edged sword in work to extinguish California fire

The fire, dubbed as Camp Fire, which was first reported on Nov. 8 in Butte County, has killed 81 people with 870 still listed as missing and destroyed over 14,000 structures.

So far, 80 percent of the wildfire has been contained, with remaining fire spots isolated. Local firefighters have strengthened patrolling in the areas where the fire was extinguished to prevent it from flaring up again.

The rain will help to contain the fire, but also serves as a double-edged sword, making it difficult to search for victims' bodies as well as hampering other recovery efforts, said an officer prior to the rain.