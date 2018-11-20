Ministry of Environment unveils national e-System for enhancing environmental performance

The e-system links the Ministry with other relevant government bodies across the country to inform decisions and offer participating entities an overview of environmental consultation firms, industrial facilities, environmental impact assessments, and current and proposed environmental legislation in the UAE.

The Industrial Facilities Map is a user-friendly geospatial platform that provides information on more than 7,000 industrial facilities in the UAE. Available on the MoCCAE website, the map shows the location of the facilities by emirate, and the distance between them and protected areas, forest belts, and residential areas.

Aisha Al Abdooli, Director of the Green Development Department at the ministry, said, "The Environmental Performance Improvement Initiative aims to establish a unified process for assessing the environmental impacts of projects, slash carbon emissions, and protect the right of the future generations to clean air and water. It also seeks to facilitate the adoption of green practices in the private sector and thereby enhance the UAE’s global environmental competitiveness ranking."