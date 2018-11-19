UAE participates in Biological Diversity Conference in Egypt

Taking place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 14th to 29th November, 2018, the meeting aims to enhance and unify international efforts to stop the loss in biodiversity and protect ecosystems that support food and water security and health for billions of people.

The delegation includes Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Abdul Aziz Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marine Sustainability Department at the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, and experts from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Dubai Municipality, the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and Fujairah Municipality.

In addition, Hiba Al Shehhi, Acting Director of the Biodiversity Department at MOCCAE, and Marwa Al Amiri, International Organisations Coordinator at MOCCAE, participated in the High-Level Segment of the meeting that took place on November 15th.

COP14 addresses efforts to achieve the Aichi Biodiversity Targets, as well as laying the foundations for an alternative preparation process for the current global Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020. It also includes high-level meetings aimed at discussing the mainstreaming of biodiversity into key sectors of the economy, namely: energy and mining, infrastructure, manufacturing and processing industry, and health.

Addressing the High-Level Segment, Hiba Al Shehhi said: "Protecting wildlife has been a priority issue since the establishment of the UAE, and is a cornerstone of the country’s policies towards protecting and developing the environment."

She added, "In line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE seeks to strike a balance between its socio-economic progress and protecting its cultural, social and environmental heritage."

Al Shehhi highlighted the UAE’s efforts in biodiversity and environment conservation in parallel with the development and growth of the energy, mining and infrastructure sectors.

COP14 discusses topics such as biodiversity and climate change. It also highlights policies on a variety of issues that determine global and national trends for the protection of biodiversity. These issues include information about digital sequencing on genetic resources, traditional knowledge, innovations and practices, sustainable wildlife management, spatial planning, protected areas and other effective conservation measures, marine and coastal biological diversity, and invasive alien species.

Under the Convention on Biological Diversity and its protocols, including the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety and the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-sharing, governments of the parties to the convention address the important issues raised by emerging technologies, including how to manage developments in synthetic biology to maximize potential benefits and reduce risks. In addition, the implications of numerical sequencing information on genetic resources upon the objectives of the convention and the Nagoya Protocol are also discussed.