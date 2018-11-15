Two thirds of African cities face 'extreme climate risk'

With UN figures showing 86 of the world's 100 fastest-growing cities are in Africa, experts warned nearly half of the continent's GDP was exposed to the perils posed by our warming planet.

The findings were laid out in the 2018 Climate Vulnerability Index which calculates an overall risk figure from more than 50 separate data sources, including state-of-the-art climate models, socio-economic factors and demographic trends.

It found Bangui in the Central African Republic, Liberia's capital Monrovia and the Congolese city of Mbuji-Mayi to be the three most at-risk cities.

Eight African cities featured in the index's top 10.

The British-based risk consultancy also singled out DR Congo's capital Kinshasa as being of particular concern for investors.

Currently home to 13.2 million people, the city regularly experiences weather events such as cyclones and flooding, which will cause greater disruption as the population swells to 26.7 million by 2035.

The study found that as much as 47 percent of Africa's GDP an amount totalling close to $1.4 trillion (1.24 tn euros) to be at "extreme risk" from climate change by 2023, significantly higher as a percentage than any other continent.