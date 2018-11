The snow has caused large areas of icy roads, disrupting local traffic significantly.

According to the local meteorological department, the temperature dropped to minus 23 degrees Celsius, and the snow on some roads of Altay exceeded 10 centimeters during the past three days.

All the snow sweepers of the city have been mobilised and snow melting agent used to clear away the snow.

Currently, the snow has been cleared away and the traffic has been resumed.