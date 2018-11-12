“Al Hefaiyah Center”.. environmental icon and cultural milestone

Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre, affiliated to The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), and inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in 2016, is now one of Kalba's eco-tourism project that aims to protect both the delicate landscape and its vulnerable wildlife for future generations.

Hosting thirty different mountain species, Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre draws visitors close to the flora and fauna of the mountains, and highlights the strong connections between the animals and landscape and regional creativity and culture.

Offers unique viewing opportunities, the "Sharjah 24" lens has traveled through the Centre to capture images of the large landscaped enclosures, offering opportunities to enjoy this charming natural atmosphere.

The Centre is characterised by its sustainable urban design and its built-in environment, which enables the visitor to view various animals in an environment that imitates its original environment through glass walls and panoramic.

Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre was awarded the Middle East Architect Awards for Best Educational Center in 2016.