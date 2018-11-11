Indian capital chokes on acrid smog

  • Sunday 11, November 2018 in 2:32 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Dense and acrid smog hung over New Delhi on Sunday morning as the seasonal burning of crop stubble and residual smoke from firecrackers set off to celebrate some festivals earlier on the week showed little sign of clearing.
The seasonal fires  have aggravated already-high pollution levels bringing air quality to "severe" levels in some places. 
 
In order to control pollution levels, the government has imposed a ban on medium to heavy diesel vehicles from entering the capital till Monday (November 12). But some drivers complained they were unaware of the ban and were stranded at the New Delhi border. 
 
New Delhi's air is among the worst in the world, but many in the city of more than 20 million are unable, or unwilling, to protect themselves from the cocktail of gases and particles.