A bubbling mud pool threatens infrastructure in California

A boiling mud pool originating from a geyser is slowly making its way in Southern California.

According to Los Angeles Times, the mud pool, dubbed the "Slow One," began moving six months ago, advancing at an unprecedented rate. It began covering a distance of 18 meters over a few months, but now covers the same distance in a single day.

The geyser is in close proximity to the San Andreas fault and is a result of seismic movements in the area. According to Live Science, earthquakes created deep fractures underground that allowed gases to move to the earth's surface, creating boiling mud pools heated by carbon dioxide.

Despite its closeness to the famous fault, there is no data suggesting that the recent activities could lead to a large earthquake. However, local authorities are fearful for the damage this geologic phenomenon could cause to local infrastructure.

Boiling mud has already forced the Union Pacific Railroad to build temporary tracks after the mud seeped through a barrier they had built to prevent it from damaging the railroad. The geyser is also threatening damage to a petroleum pipeline, fiber-optic telecommunications lines and a portion of a major highway.