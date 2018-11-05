EPAA confiscates more than 200 bird callers

A total of 459 items, including 205 devices, 70 headsets, 181 batteries and 3 bags, were confiscated in Mesnad, Khedira, Meleiha, Al Dourah, Al Khatam, Akarib, Mkhafiz, Tawi Al Saman, Al Zubair, and other areas.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “EPAA seeks to carry out its tasks effectively and efficiently in all matters related to the preservation and protection of the environment. In accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his vision for preserving the environment and conserving biodiversity, EPAA also raises awareness about the importance of the environment. Specialised teams visit different regions to detect illegal poaching, confiscate any tools or equipment, and raise awareness about the dangers of poaching.”

Mrs. Al Suwaidi explained that EPAA teams visited different areas of Sharjah between September 23rd and October 28th and confiscated equipment, tools and bird callers. Some hunters use these illegal devices to attract birds.

She said that the EPAA prohibits the use of bird hunting devices in order to protect wildlife from poachers, preserve the environment and conserve biodiversity. The items that were confiscated are banned throughout the UAE. By mimicking the sound of curlews and other birds, bird callers are used to attract migrating birds so that hunters can shoot them or ensnare them in nets. A decision has been issued banning the sale and possession of all bird callers, wild migratory birds and marine birds.

Mrs. Al Suwaidi pointed out that the EPAA and its specialised teams are doing everything possible to combat the poaching of wild and marine migratory birds. Efforts to protect migratory birds are part of the larger effort to conserve biodiversity in the UAE.