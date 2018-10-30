Flooding hits Italy's lagoon city of Venice

Local authorities said the high tide hit a maximum of 156 centimetres (5.12 ft) in early afternoon - the fourth highest level ever recorded. City officials said that up to 75 percent of Venice was under water. They also barred access to the central St Mark's Square, which was heavily flooded.

Elsewhere, in central and southern Italy, five people died on Monday as gale-force winds brought trees crashing down and heavy rains left many rivers dangerously swollen, rescue services said.

The national Civil Protection Agency issued multiple weather warnings as storms swept much of the country, with many local authorities shutting schools and urging people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.