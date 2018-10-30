Strong earthquake rattles New Zealand; no major damage reported

The magnitude-6.2 quake struck at a depth of 207 kilometres about 35 kilometres south-west of the North Island town of Taumarunui at 3.14pm (0214 GMT), GeoNet said on its website.

This earthquake did not cause a tsunami as it was too deep and was not centred near the coast, the country's geological hazard information agency said.

Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi told local media there had been no reports of damage, but warned that there was a "decent chance" of aftershocks.

Tens of thousands of people from Auckland in the north to Christchurch on the South Island reported to GeoNet that they felt the 30-second-long earthquake.