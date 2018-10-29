China to switch more households in central provinces to gas heating

The 11 cities are located in the Fenwei Plain which is comprised of the provinces of Shanxi and Shaanxi, two of China's biggest coal producing regions, as well as Henan. The area was included by Beijing as a "key battlefield" in the war against air pollution in July on top of 28 other cities in northern China.

The households in the cities must make the switch from coal to natural gas by the end of October, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said on Monday in a statement.

Air pollution in the Fenwei Plain is a concern. The city of Linfen in Shanxi, which has been called the most polluted city on Earth by other media, was identified as having the worst air quality among 169 cities monitored by the MEE in the first nine months of this year, the MEE said.

Moving from coal to gas is supposed to reduce the amount of pollution from particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns (PM2.5), pollution that is considered the most hazardous since it can lodge deep in the lungs.