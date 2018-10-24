MOCCAE launches 'UAE Green Dashboard'

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, announced the initiative during the opening session of the 2018 World Green Economy Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Green Dashboard was developed to enable all stakeholders to understand the UAE’s efforts to achieve a green economy and benefit from the UAE government’s open data policy by utilising performance data for their own research and analysis. In addition to highlighting benchmarks and past results for the 41 green key performance indicators, KPIs, the dashboard, which integrates seamlessly with the software used by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, sheds light on the general level of compliance with the targets, and the annual progress rate, thereby facilitating target-setting for the future.

The dashboard is accessible via the ministry's website in both Arabic and English, and allows anyone to access the underlying data for the UAE Green KPIs. The public can freely arrange the data in different chart types as per their needs and download selected data as spreadsheet files.