Despite climate pledges, China struggles to break coal habit

"There were many villages specialising in running coal mines and when the mines were shut down we lost around four-fifths of our income - we were under huge economic pressure," said Meng Qinqxi, a senior Communist Party official in Mazhuang, a village on the outskirts of the heavy industrial city of Xuzhou.

"This problem is not ours alone... but a national policy, and no one can resist it."

Xuzhou, in the Yangtze River delta manufacturing hub of Jiangsu, shut its coal pits a decade ago after 130 years of mining, one of many districts to stop producing the filthiest of fossil fuels in line with central government directives.

But despite an unprecedented surge of investment in alternative energies, together with caps on coal use and the establishment of "no-coal zones" throughout the country, China's overall consumption and production are again rising.

When U.S. President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accord last year, China reaffirmed its commitments to tackle the problem of coal, by far the biggest source of its climate-warming carbon emissions.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in a landmark report this month that "unprecedented" changes were needed to keep global temperature rises to within 1.5 degrees Celsius, including profound cuts in burning coal.

China has made efforts to cut the share of coal in total energy use, with the figure expected to drop to 58 percent by 2020, down more than 10 percentage points in a decade. It has also already met a 2020 target to cut the amount of carbon dioxide it emits per unit of growth.