EPAA to participate in ‘Ramsar’ Conference October 24

During the participation, EPAA will organise an event during which it will display the outcome of the regional strategy to monitor the numbers of coastal water birds and their habitats in the Arabian Peninsula. The strategy aims to contribute to conserving coastal aquatic communities and their habitats in the Arabian Peninsula.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said that the Authority is acting on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the decisions of the Sharjah Executive Council as well as the UAE National Environment Strategy.

Al Suwaidi added that EPAA takes into account defining, documenting and monitoring changes in the ecological status of wetlands of international importance "critical sites", assisting the development and analysis of the current regional situation of coastal wetlands to support the first phase of regional programme development, as well as enhancing strategic alliances among national, regional and international organisations, to maintain coastal habitats, improve their effectiveness in the region and encourage the exchange of data and capacities.