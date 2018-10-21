New Delhi half-marathon tries radio waves to beat city's toxic smog

India is home to the world's 14 most polluted cities. Last year the smoke from burning crop waste and thousands of firecrackers contributed to a toxic smog that blanketed the capital of New Delhi and a large part of northern India in toxic smog.

The city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned New Delhi would face the same fate this year if Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party did not do more to combat pollution.

The techniques also included using the UHF waves to dispel pollution from particulate matter measuring only 2.5 microns, known as PM2.5, whose small size - about 30 times smaller than a human hair - allows it to lodge deep in the lungs, damaging the respiratory system.

Pictures of the event, which began at 5 a.m. (0030 GMT) showed relatively clear skies, with the early morning sun visible through a sight haze.