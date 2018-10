The rains destroyed nearly 17,400 homes, killed more than 33,000 livestock and damaged crops, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Nearly 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres) of millet, maize and bean fields were inundated, it said.

The government had given a far lower figure, citing 469 people affected.

The three-month rainy season is coming to an end but it has caused flooding in many areas, including in the desert north.