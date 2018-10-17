EPAA celebrates on World Food Day

The theme of the event 'Our Actions Are Our Future...Eradicating Hunger', was aimed at EPAA staff, visitors and students, with the participation of a group of second-grade students from Al Bardi Elementary School.

The event included an 'Our Actions Are Our Future' model, with educational workshops for students including 'I Made My Own Breakfast', 'My Idea', and one titled 'Did You Know?' presented by the staff of the Islamic Botanical Garden. There was also a short play performed by students. The visitors and attendees enjoyed the events and expressed their appreciation to the EPAA for its efforts and activities, particularly its educational role.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairwoman, said, "We are always keen to celebrate days with educational value, including World Food Day. Our aim was to raise the staff and visitors’ awareness about the importance of food safety to fight hunger and malnutrition, about countering climate change with sustainable agriculture, and about the exploitation of natural resources including the land, water and air."

Al Suwaidi explained that the UAE and its organisations and institutions are interested in participating in international events such as World Food Day, which falls on 16th October. The theme 'Eradicating Hunger' – is related to the goal of highlighting and eliminating the causes of hunger by 2030.

The aim of the EPAA’s event was to raise the awareness of children for the global problem of hunger, to transfer technology to developing countries and to create a more prosperous world by not wasting our resources. Another aim was to emphasise the importance of cooperation among the EPAA and various segments of society.