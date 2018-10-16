At least three still missing after deadly French flash floods

The government said it was spending millions of euros to revamp technology at the state weather forecasting agency, after some residents were quoted in the media raising questions about the speed of its alerts.

Officials originally said 13 people died in the floods that raged from Sunday night to Monday morning. On Tuesday they revised the figures to 11 dead and three people missing.

The downpours and floods hit a region near the medieval hilltop city of Carcassonne and dotted with stone villages on a sweep of land wedged between two mountain ranges and the Mediterranean.

Mud-swamped village streets were strewn with upended cars and debris after raging rivers broke their banks. Water rose to the first floor of some dwellings.