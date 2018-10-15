Conservationists in Tanzania use tech platform to protect endangered species

As a response to the surge in ivory poaching in Africa, where the elephant population fell around 20 percent between 2006 and 2015, U.S. philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and technologists from his company Vulcan Inc. have developed EarthRanger. In its early stages of development the tech platform was named the Domain Awareness System (DAS).

From Earth Ranger's Operation's Room in Grumeti, the rangers view screens where they can observe every elephant which has been outfitted with a tracking collar.

The tech platform aggregates remote sensor readings of animal movements, trackers on radios and vehicles, camera trap photos and data from GPS-powered "geo fences" to give rangers in wildlife reserves and parks such as Grumeti a clear view of protected areas. The platform alerts them when threats are picked up through the data.

Game scout Gotera Gamba said the technology has made the conservation work he and other scouts do far easier and more efficient -- saving the lives of elephants and protecting staff on the reserve from poachers.

The developers say the system is also helping curb human-wildlife conflict in places like Kenya and providing a network for conservationists in the region to collaborate.