Caribbean to test greenhouse-gas linked ocean acidity

The International Atomic Energy Agency "will assist" with the project, said Milton Haughton, Executive Director of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism.

Haughton said the Caribbean would also be establishing laboratories and training personnel to conduct future testing.

Scientists already believe that the increased acidity is caused by the sea's absorption of carbon emissions.

He added that acidic and increasingly warm seas were causing coral bleaching and dissolving the carbonates that shellfish require to make their shells.

Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is "unprecedented in scale," the United Nations said Monday.

It warned that the world must become "carbon neutral" by 2050 to have at least a 50/50 chance of keeping global warming below 1.5 C.