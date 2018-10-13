Indonesia flash foods, landslides kill at least 21, destroy hundreds of homes

More than 500 homes in the provinces of North and West Sumatra have been flooded or damaged, with some swept away by the floods, which also destroyed three suspension bridges, said a disaster relief official.

"Evacuation as well as search and rescue operations are underway," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for disaster mitigation agency BNPB. "But the affected villages are in the mountains and access is difficult, due to damaged roads."

Rescuers are hunting for one student still missing from the 29 in the class at the time, but have accounted for all the rest, regional police chief Irsan Sinuhaji told Reuters, adding that authorities were checking for other people who may have gone missing.