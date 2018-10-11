Humpback whale calf rescued from shark net off Australian beach

The calf whale had become entangled in the net, suspended from buoys to protect surfers, swimmers and beachgoers from shark attacks, about 500 meters off Greenmount Beach at the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Marine life experts from the Queensland department of fisheries and Sea World, a Gold Coast marine park, spent almost two hours on Tuesday working to release the calf from a net.

"The calf had some superficial wounds from the entanglement, but nothing life-threatening, and swam away with its mother when released," Sea World Gold Coast said in a statement.

The mother whale stayed until the calf was freed.

Sea World director of marine sciences Trevor Long told Australian broadcaster ABC the rescue was a distressing experience.

"It was a very, very young calf — heavily engaged in the net, it was almost enveloped in the net — so quite distressing for the calf and quite distressing for the mother," he said.

"The mother was very close to the calf and very close to us and very interested in what we were doing. I honestly believe the mother realized we were helping the calf and not injuring the calf and that was why she was calm," he added.