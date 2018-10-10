Philippines revs up flagging green energy engine

The Philippines -- thanks to its spot in the Ring of Fire zone of Pacific volcanoes -- has long been one of the world's top producers of geothermal power, but years of neglect have sent the industry sliding.

Now a surge of new exploration efforts are underway in a nation that has some of the world's largest untapped sources of volcanic heat, but which relies on coal for half its electricity.

One of the nation's freshly upgraded plants, Maibarara, puffs out white steam from shining metal stacks on a jungle-covered hillside about an hour south of Manila.

High-temperature water vapour from the Earth's red-hot underbelly is piped to the surface where it makes power-producing turbines spin.

The Philippines was for years the world's number two, behind the United States, in drilling deep to tap the scorching hot steam.

But as the nation's economy has boomed in recent decades, it has opted to feed its needs with cheaper and quicker-to-develop plants that burn fossil fuels.