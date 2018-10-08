Thousands of Kgs waste collected from public recycling centres in RAK

A total of 18,600kg of household rubbish, including plastics, paper, cardboard, cans and glass bottles, was collected from the centres at Saqr Park and at RAK Mall and diverted from landfills between May and September this year.

The centres, which can be easily accessed on foot and by car, were opened in May by the Ras Al Khaimah Waste Management Agency (RAKWMA) to give members of the community and small businesses a convenient location where they could dispose of their recyclable rubbish.

RAKWMA staff carry out regular collections of the rubbish left at each centre, often returning several times each month as more and more waste is deposited. All of the rubbish that is left at each location is recycled.

The centres, along with the RAK Government’s successful ‘RAK Recycles’ home recycling and waste sorting scheme, which was officially launched in September last year, support the emirate’s goal of achieving the 2021 UAE National Target of diverting 75% of all recyclable waste from landfill.

As part of the ‘RAK Recycles’ homes in Al Dhait, Rams, the Southern region of RAK, all RAK Properties developments and the Al Hamra areas of the emirate are given green bags to collect household recyclables, with brown bags provided for food waste.

Residents living in other areas of Ras Al Khaimah will receive their own recycling bags as the scheme is rolled out across the emirate. In the meantime, they are encouraged to use the two conveniently located drop off centres.

Between May and September, a total of 11,200kgs of waste was collected from the Saqr Park drop-off centre, with 4,760kgs being diverted from landfill in July alone.

RAKWMA staff collected 7,400kgs from the RAK Mall drop-in centre between May and August.