Indonesia tsunami worsened by shape of Palu bay: scientists

At least 844 people are already known to have died in the disaster, and officials say that toll is likely to rise -- perhaps into the thousands.

The 7.5-magnitude quake, which struck early evening on Friday -- a time when many in the Muslim-majority country would have been at the mosque -- brought buildings down all over Palu and its surrounding area.

But it was an unlikely confluence of geophysical conditions that gave rise to a localised tsunami that washed away many other structures and certainly added to the human cost.

"The waves were at least two-to-three metres high, and possibly twice that," said Jane Cunneen, a research fellow at Curtin University's Faculty of Science and Engineering in Bentley, Western Australia, and an architect of the Indian Ocean's tsunami warning system, developed under UN guidance.

Judging by the earthquake, however, the tsunami shouldn't have been nearly that big.

"In the overwhelming majority of cases, tsunamis are generated by so-called thrust earthquakes, which create a large vertical displacement of the seafloor," said Baptiste Gombert, an expert on tectonics at Oxford University's department of earth sciences.

The Palu tsunami, by contrast, was generated by a strike-slip fault, where chunks of Earth's crust move over or under each other along a horizontal plane.

"Strike-slip faults are less likely to generate tsunamis, as they don't uplift the seafloor too much," said Cunneen.

So what caused the deadly waves? At least three factors, experts told AFP.