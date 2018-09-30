Rescuers search for survivors of Indonesian quake, tsunami

Dozens of people were reported to be trapped in the rubble of two hotels and a mall in the city of Palu, which was hit by waves as high as six meters (20 feet) following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

A young woman was pulled alive from the rubble of the Roa Roa Hotel, the news website Detik.com reported. Hotel owner Ko Jefry told Metro TV on Saturday that up to 60 people were believed trapped. Hundreds of people gathered at the mall searching for loved ones.

"We've got information from people that their relatives are still inside, so we're focusing on that, especially to find survivors," a rescuer identified as Yusuf, working at the ruins of the mall, told Metro TV.