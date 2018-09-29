MOCCAE organises youth dialogue in New York

The event aimed to underscore the role of youth in achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the event, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "In the UAE, we firmly believe young people are the greatest change agents and the strongest citizen diplomats, therefore we place particular emphasis on youth engagement. In this context, I am pleased to mark the international launch of the Emirates Youth Climate Strategy, developed by the Youth Council at MOCCAE with the goal of empowering the UAE’s youth to participate in climate action."

Providing an integrated framework for the young generation, based on future opportunities, priorities and needs, the strategy seeks to develop youth environmental leadership skills through a host of programs and activities in partnership with local and international stakeholders.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi added, "We extended invitations to two global youth leaders and five female leaders to share their sustainability experiences at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), set to run in January 2019."

Furthermore, the minister announced the launch of the Sustainable UAE campaign, a one-year-long nationwide initiative rolled out by MOCCAE to educate the UAE public about sustainability. The campaign will culminate in the production of an entertaining and informative documentary that brands the UAE as a country committed to sustainable development.

Under the initiative, the Ministry has already introduced Globally Great (www.globallygreat.com), a powerful video platform that features inspiring sustainability stories about the UAE and game-changing global innovations. The website hosts the first online global innovation award in the UAE that invites companies and countries to participate through uploading their inspirational videos. The winner will benefit from direct access to investors in the UAE and an opportunity to present their innovations during the next edition of ADSW.

Held at the Facebook headquarters in New York, the dialogue convened youth representatives from New York, government officials and business leaders, including Brune Poirson, the French State Secretary for Ecological Transition, Edward Palmieri, Director of Sustainability, Facebook, and Adnan Amin, Director General, IRENA along with Majid Al Suwaidi, UAE Consul-General in New York, and Dr. Nawal Al Hosani, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the IRENA.