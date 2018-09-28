EPAA Celebrates Arab Agriculture Day

Held under the theme ‘Local Plants are the Solution to Sustaining our Groundwater’, the event was aimed at visitors to the Museum. The Museum’s visitors enjoyed the event, and expressed their appreciation to the EPAA for its efforts to protect and preserve the environment, and for promoting environmental awareness through a variety of programs, events and activities.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “We are keen to celebrate Arab Agriculture Day, which has been an important day since September 27th 1972, when the Arab Organisation for Agricultural Development (AOAD) began its work as the first Arab organisation concerned with the development of the agricultural sector in implementation of an Arab League resolution. EPAA has been celebrating this day since then; each time, we choose a topic related to agricultural development and food security issues, and that becomes the theme for the day’s activities.”

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the environment in the UAE is characterised by a wide diversity of trees, shrubs, and plants, most of which are aesthetically pleasing. The streets, squares and gardens of the UAE are decorated with plants that are suitable for the environmental conditions, specifically in terms of temperature, water salinity, water consumption, and need for care. It is important to pay attention to the plants that beautify the roads and streets, I must also mention the great care and attention with which His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, established the Protected Areas, the seed bank for the conservation of perennial plants and trees, the Desert Botanical Garden, and the annual afforestation programme at Manthar Reserve.

She explained that the Arab Agriculture Day event aimed to improve awareness about the UAE’s local plants and reduce the consumption of groundwater, highlighting local plants and their benefits to the environment in comparison to other ornamental plants that harm the environment with their high consumption of groundwater.

Hisa Al-Shamsi in charge of Museum of Natural History and Botany said: “The event included a display comparing local plants to other ornamental plants, a botanical frame, information stands, local plants that can be used as roadside decoration, and a workshop on plants that survive in a desert environment”.

Agriculture is the world’s oldest and most important discovery. The Agricultural Revolution was a significant time period that changed people’s lives. The discovery of agriculture allowed humans to make significant changes that led to improved health and food and better living conditions.