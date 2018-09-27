South Carolina city braces for flooding in wake of Florence

Florence, which crashed ashore two weeks ago as a Category 1 hurricane and killed 46 people in three states, has since dissipated, but the storm's torrential rainfall threatens to swamp the Georgetown as it drains toward the ocean.

Forecasts now show floodwaters rising 2 to 4 feet (0.6 to 1.2 meters) in Georgetown, which sits at the confluence of the Waccamaw, Great Pee Dee and Sampit rivers about 30 miles (50 km) south of Myrtle Beach, considerably lower than initially feared.

"We’re encouraging people not to let their guard down though, because just as quickly as forecasts change in our favor, they can change against us,” said Jackie Broach-Akers, a spokeswoman for the Georgetown County Emergency Management Operations Center.

Despite bright sun on Wednesday, Broach-Akers said officials were urging 6,000 to 8,000 residents to leave their homes, with rivers expected to crest in Georgetown on Friday morning and remain above flood stage for four or five days.

"(The sunshine) makes it harder to believe that something bad is right around the corner," she said.

The North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies said preliminary research suggests that Florence was among the rainiest storms to hit the United States in some 70 years.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the river flooding caused by Florence, which dropped nearly 20 inches (50 cm) of rain in some places in the state, is something his state has not had to cope with before.