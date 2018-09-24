Philippines braces for new typhoon as search for missing continues

Rescuers were still searching for about 80 people missing from earlier landslides caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in northern and central provinces, according to police data.

Searches were expected to be hampered as the weather bureau warned Monday of potential landslides from Trami, which was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 210 km/h.

Trami, passing over the northern Philippines on the way to Taiwan, was expected to bring moderate rains over the same area battered by Mangkhut, including the northern Cordillera region.

According to police data, 96 people were killed due to accidents caused by Mangkhut in the northern Philippines, while 53 were still missing.

Most victims were killed in landslides in Cordillera, which includes the province of Benguet where the biggest of five landslides occurred in the village of Ucab in Itogon.

A massive landslide also took place days after Mangkhut hit the country in the village of Tinaan in the outskirts of Naga City in the central province of Cebu. Police said 51 people have so far been confirmed killed in that landslide while some 30 were still missing.