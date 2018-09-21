At least 29 dead, some 60 missing in landslide in Philippines

Erosion on the side of a hill is seen after a landslide in Cebu, Philippines

The landslide in the village of Tinaan - located in Naga City in Cebu province, 573 kilometres south of Manila - occurred on Thursday following days of heavy rains caused by Typhoon Mangkhut.

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines so far this year, Mangkhut also triggered landslides and floods in the northern provinces and has left a further 95 people dead nationwide, police said.

Outside of Tinaan, another 54 were missing from landslides and other accidents caused by Mangkhut, according to police data.

Rescuers in Tinaan were searching on Friday for between 60 and 67 people believed buried by the landslide, according to Baltazar Tribunado Junior, an official from the provincial disaster risk reduction office.

Nine were rescued from the landslides, he added.

Police, soldiers, firefighters and volunteers were helping in the rescue operations, said Garry Cabotaje, a spokesman for the city government.

On Friday, civil defence officials ordered civilians to evacuate the landslide site in the village of Ucab in Itogon amid heavy rains, triggering fears of another accident.

More than 236,000 residents were displaced by Mangkhut, which caused damage to agriculture worth an estimated 270 million dollars, the national disaster council said.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 cyclones every year, causing floods, landslides and other accidents.

One of the strongest in recent memory, Typhoon Haiyan, hit the country in November 2013, killing more than 6,300 people and displacing more than 4 million.