Sahelian plains of Chad welcome 40 Scimitar-horned Oryx calves in 2018

The Programme not only succeeded in returning this once extinct-in-the-wild species to the Ouadi Rime-Ouadi Achim Game Reserve in Chad, but also aims to ensure that the oryx thrive in their new surroundings. It is the first time the species has been repatriated to an unfenced area and its goal is to establish and maintain a healthy, self-sustaining herd of over 500 animals over a five-year period, which will continue to grow and adapt in the wild as the years go by.

It is believed that the last Scimitar-horned Oryx disappeared from Chad in the late 1980s and the species was officially declared globally "Extinct in the Wild" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2000, with the only surviving animals persisting in ex-situ, or captivity in breeding programmes in zoos and private collections across the world.