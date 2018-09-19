The difference between Hurricane Florence and Typhoon Mangkhut

Typhoon Mangkhut had winds of 165 miles per hour, compared to Hurricane Florence which only had winds of 90 miles per hour when it hit North Carolina's coast, according to the weather channel.

However, Hurricane Florence was deadly in terms of the amount of rain it produced, causing water damage.

Typhoon Mangkhut formed farther south in the western Pacific where water is warmer, which gave the typhoon the "perfect environment to intensify."

In comparison, Hurricane Florence formed near Africa, and was out of the tropics by the time it made landfall, which caused the hurricane to be weakened by the dry air in the region.

Experts say that both are "storms of the same type," but those that occur in the Pacific west of the International Date Line are called typhoons instead of hurricanes.

They also expect Typhoon Mangkhut to be the deadlier storm, as it has already caused death and destruction in the Philippines, and is now heading for China's southeastern coast.